Popular street food items such as momos, chowmein and burgers are widely consumed across India. However, a recent food safety raid in Uttar Pradesh has raised serious concerns about the ingredients used to prepare accompaniments served with these favourites.





The Food Safety Department conducted a raid at a house in Hapur district, near Meerut, and seized around 200 litres of a suspicious, red-coloured vegetable sauce. Officials suspect the sauce was made using chemicals, acids and artificial colouring.





According to authorities, this kind of sauce is commonly served alongside street food items such as momos, chowmein, and burgers. Many street vendors reportedly do not prepare fresh tomato or vegetable sauces themselves, instead opting for ready-made preparations sourced from such units.

Officials stated that the district administration had been receiving complaints for some time about adulterated products being manufactured and sold under the name of "vegetable sauce".





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Preliminary investigations revealed that artificial colours and certain types of acid were being added to the mixture. Officials noted that the product recovered at the site appeared inedible and unsafe for consumption.





Samples of the red-coloured mixture have been sent to a laboratory for further testing. Based on the results, the authorities will determine the exact ingredients used in the preparation.





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The seized material was destroyed on the spot, and the Food Safety Department has initiated further action in the matter. Officials stated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, in accordance with food safety regulations, once the laboratory reports are received.

Speaking on the matter, Food Safety Officer Sunil Kumar Tyagi said, "We have been receiving complaints for quite some time that such substances are being manufactured at various locations under the name of 'vegetable sauce'. During the inspection, a red-coloured mixture was found, which is suspected to have been prepared using artificial colour and acids. At first glance, it did not appear fit for consumption. We have seized all the goods and sent samples for testing. Further action will be taken once the reports are received."





(With inputs from Mohd Adnan)