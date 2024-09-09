As Indians, we've grown up with many home remedies passed down through generations. These remedies, often rooted in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, offer natural solutions for various issues like weight loss, acidity, acne and high blood sugar levels. But do they actually work? While many home remedies have stood the test of time, it's crucial to approach them with a critical eye. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary rates some remedies can provide effective relief for certain conditions, while others might not be as potent as perceived.





Here Are 3 Common Home Remedies That Don't Always Work, As Per The Expert:



1. Papaya for Regulating Period Cycles:

Papaya, rich in the enzyme papain, has been traditionally used to regulate menstrual cycles. While papain might influence estrogen levels to some extent, it's not a foolproof solution. Serious hormonal imbalances, such as issues with LH, FSH, or progesterone, require medical intervention.



2. Raw Garlic for Acne:

Garlic's antimicrobial properties make it a popular choice for treating acne. While it can help combat bacteria that contribute to acne, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. If your acne is rooted in hormonal imbalances or gut health issues, a more comprehensive approach is necessary.



3. Apple Cider Vinegar for Weight Loss:

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has gained popularity as a weight loss aid. While it can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion, it's not a magic bullet. If your weight gain is primarily due to hormonal imbalances or lifestyle factors, ACV alone won't yield significant results.





Here Are 3 Home Remedies That Actually Work, As Per The Expert:



1. Ajwain Seeds for Gas:

Ajwain seeds, known for their carminative properties, have been used for centuries to relieve gas and bloating. The compound thymol in ajwain stimulates the secretion of gastric juices, aiding digestion and reducing discomfort. However, if you experience persistent gas or bloating, it's advisable to consult a doctor to rule out underlying medical conditions.

2. Aloe Vera Juice for Acid Reflux:

Aloe vera juice, with its soothing polysaccharides and digestive enzymes, can provide relief from acid reflux. The polysaccharides create a protective layer on the esophagus and stomach, while the enzymes aid digestion. However, if you suffer from severe acid reflux or heartburn, it's essential to seek medical advice.

3. Methi Seeds for Blood Sugar:

Fenugreek seeds, or methi, are a treasure trove of soluble fibre and the compound 4-hydroxyisoleucine. This combination helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down carbohydrate digestion and enhancing insulin sensitivity. However, individuals with diabetes should consult a healthcare professional before incorporating methi into their diet. Click here to learn how to make methi seeds water.





Remember, it's always wise to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating any new remedies into your routine, especially if you have underlying health issues.