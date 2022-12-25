A hot cup of tea is the first love for many of us. The refreshing beverage helps us kick off the day in the morning while also serving as the perfect reason to take a break on a tiring day. You have it with biscuits, bread pakora, samosa, or any other snack, tea never disappoints and goes well with almost everything. It is not just us who scream chai all the time as some Bollywood celebrities too can't hide their affection for tea. Here we have compiled a list of some B-town celebrities who are bonafide chai lovers.

Here Are Some Of Bollywood's Biggest Chai-Lovers:

1. Parineeti Chopra

True tea lovers can't live without a cup of the classic beverage no matter where they are. And, Parineeti Chopra seems to be one of them. The actress shared an Instagram Reel from London that reflected her love for tea. Despite being busy celebrating her parents' anniversary, she took out some time to sip some tea. "The nicest guys and the sweetest chai," she wrote. Click here to read more.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is yet another Bollywood celebrity who has expressed her love for tea on several occasions. For her, a tempting cup of tea and a bowl of crunchy chakli is what makes the evenings better. How do we know it? Well, she gave a glimpse of her evening tea time in her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sunday sham ki chai aur chakli". Take a look at the full story here.

3. Kiara Advani

There can be a host of excuses to relish a cup of tea and dipping a biscuit can be one of them. The classic combo of cookies and tea is what pleases actress Kiara Advani. She too has given enough evidence that she is a tea-lover. For instance, she was once seen dunking a cookie into a cup of milk tea. Click here to read more.





Kiara Advani loves her chai and we have proof. Photo Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

4. Mira Kapoor

Another celebrity joining the club of tea lovers is Mira Kapoor. But, besides enjoying a wholesome cup of tea at home, she also likes to make things fancy. While on a vacation with her friends in Dubai, Mira Kapoor enjoyed some tea at the signature restaurant of Burj Khalifa. "Afternoon tea at Burj Kahlifa," she captioned her social media post. Find out more here.

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma doesn't forget to try out a cup of tea when exploring a new place. During her stay in Kolkata, she dropped a series of pictures featuring a variety of foods including "Balwant Singh ki chai" along with a samosa. Click here to read more.