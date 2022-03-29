Space has always been a world of fantasy for most of us - the urge to know the unknown space has been fascinating. Isn't it? We have always wondered how it is like to be in the space?! And the books, pictures and documentaries on the same has escalated the desire more than ever. Have you ever wondered what do the astronauts eat when they are in the space? According to NASA, fruits, brownies, macaroni, spaghetti, candies, nuts, peanut butter etc are eaten in the space. These foods are packed separately to avoid spoilage. You also get oven in space stations to heat up the foods, the official NASA website reads. While we have seen multiple videos from the space featuring what they eat, not much have been spoken about the foods that are banned in space stations. NASA states, foods that need refrigeration do not make it to the space station as "there is no refrigerator in the space".





We made a list of some easily available foods (in earth) that can't make it to the space. This list has been curated by The Franklin Institute - one of the most celebrated science and technology museum in the USA. Take a look.





Also Read: Watch Video: NASA Astronauts Harvest First Ever Radish Crop On International Space Station

Here're 5 Foods That Are Banned In Space:

Salt And Sugar:





These two ingredients are not allowed in space in their original forms. This is because astronauts can't sprinkle salt and pepper on their food in space. The salt and pepper would simply float away. There is a danger they could clog air vents, contaminate equipment or get stuck in an astronaut's eyes, mouth or nose. However, they are taken to the space in their liquid form.





Bread, Cookies And Crackers:





Breads are generally avoided in space as it lacks the needed shelf life. Besides, the loose crumbs of breads (also cookies and crackers) can float in space and get stuck to the sensitive equipment. Astronauts often eat tortillas instead.





Soda:





"The carbonation in beverages like soda act differently in space than on Earth. As a result, the carbon dioxide bubbles remain within the liquid as opposed to being released as a gas for an effervescent pop," the official Franklin Institute website reads.





Alcohol:





Astronauts, especially from NASA, are prohibited from consumption of alcohol in the space. It is mainly because orbiting Earth is a 24*7 job that needs utmost concentration.





Astronaut Ice Cream:





Such an interesting name; right? According to the Franklin Institute website, while it is one of the most popular gift items at any science museum souvenir shop, but there is no evidence of it being flown to the space. "Because of the brittle and crumbly nature of the dehydrated ice cream, Astronaut Ice Cream could interfere with sensitive equipment and make for a dusty environment in microgravity," the website further reads.