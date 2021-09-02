Birthday celebrations are always special and memorable, but can you imagine a party hosted in outer space? NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur turned 50 on 31st August, 2021, and the oceanographer's milestone birthday was celebrated in outer space! She is currently onboard the International Space Station (ISS) for Expedition 65. Her crewmates on board left no stone unturned to make the celebrations special for her, including lots of yummy food. Pictures of the surreal celebrations in outer space were shared on Twitter. Take a look:

Many people wished the NASA Astronaut in the comments section as well. In the photos, we could see lots of special birthday decorations including balloons and a sash. The crew members onboard ISS posed with decorated cookies. There was also a small cake with chocolate candles in the shape of the number 50. Megan McArthur said in her tweet that they also made some Mexican food for her birthday party, such as quesadillas and fusion tortilla-pizzas with real cheese.





"What a great birthday dinner with my Expedition 65 crewmates! My #SpaceBrothers went all out: quesadillas and tortilla-pizzas with real cheese! Cookie decorating! Cake with chocolate "candles"! We haven't unpacked the ice cream yet, so I guess that means a 2nd party," wrote Megan McArthur in the caption.





Later, astronaut Thomas also shared some more pictures from the food-filled celebrations. Take a look:

Recently, the same astronauts had also hosted a Saturday night pizza party on board the ISS. They assembled the DIY pizzas from scratch in outer space, and enjoyed the 'floating pizza' party as seen in a viral video. Read more about it here.





What did you think of the birthday celebrations in outer space? Tell us in the comments below.