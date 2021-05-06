The COVID-19 vaccination program has started in many countries across the world. Governments and authorities are trying to do their best to encourage their citizens to get the vaccine. Restaurants and brands too are hopping in to do their bit by offering free food and meals to the vaccinated individuals. From USA to India, there are many eateries offering free discounts to the visitors if they present their vaccine card. This is in order to incentivise more and more people to go ahead and take the jab to protect themselves, and the community too, from the Coronavirus.

Here Are The 5 Free Food Deals Across The World For Those Vaccinated Against COVID-19:

1. Free Donut at Krispy Kreme





The popular US donut brand is offering a free classic donut to all those who show their vaccination card across the United States. Qualified individuals include those who have received either one or two of the COVID vaccine shot, as per their official press release.





2. Free Meat at Serbian Diner





If you get vaccinated in the Serbian city of Kragujevac, you must pay a visit to the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant for a serving of roasted meat for dinner. According to reports, the popular local dishes are being offered to contribute to the country's vaccination drive.

3. Free Bhakarwadi at Pune





In India too, many restaurants and brands are offering discounts and other freebies. Pune's famous Chitale group has come up with an offer of free packets of Bhakarwadi to people who have received their vaccination shots, as per reports.





4. Free Hot Dog at Nathan's Famous





Hot dog is a street-style dish very popular in the United States. Nathan's Famous is one of New York's well-known hot dog joints. Their outlet in Coney Island will be giving away free hot dogs to those who show up with proof of vaccination.

5. Free Dessert at Junior's Cheesecake





Dessert lovers just got another reason to get their jab as soon as possible! Junior's Cheesecake in New York City is offering a miniature sized cheesecake to those who have been vaccinated. What more do you need, right?





We hope more such Indian brands and restaurants will also offer incentives in future to the people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. This may help reduce hesitancy and provide an impetus to go ahead and take the jab. Do you know of any eateries in your area offering free food to the vaccinated? Tell us in the comments below.