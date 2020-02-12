5 Of The Best Basmati Rice That Can Help You Make Perfect Biryani

Biryani is undoubtedly one of the most talked about Indian foods globally. Biryani was the most searched Indian food globally in 2019, according to a study by online visibility and marketing analytics company SEMrush. It had an average of 4.56 lakh searches each month. No, there's nothing to be surprised about! That rich aroma, the burst of spices and the tenderness of the meat can make anyone go gaga about biryani. This decadent dish has different variations in different states of India. But one thing which is common in every kind of preparation is the rice. It is one of the most important ingredients for preparing a delicious biryani. It has to be long and aromatic basmati rice!











Here Are A Few Suggestions Of Some Of The Best Brands Selling Good Quality Basmati Rice:







Mother Earth Basmati Rice - Organic

As the name suggests, this basmati rice is 100 percent organic. Premium in quality, this rice is non-genetically modified, pesticide free and is a perfect example of 'farm to table'. It is ideal for cooking a great biryani.











Daawat Biryani Basmati Rice

The easiest way to understand the quality of biryani is the length of the rice grain. Every grain of this rice elongates to 18-24 mm when cooked. You can any day opt for this rice worry-free for cooking biryani.





Vedaka Super Basmati Rice

This natural and aromatic basmati rice has extra-long processed and graded grains. Harvested at the foothills of Himalayas, this basmati rice is also ideal for every day cooking.











Kohinoor Charminar Select Basmati Rice

This long slender rice is a complete value for money. It is not only a good option for cooking biryani, but also can be opted for everyday use.











Shrilalmahal Fitness Brown Basmati Rice

We all are aware of the benefits of brown rice. Imagine cooking biryani with brown rice! This brown basmati rice is rich in fibre, free of cholesterol and takes just 12 minutes to cook. Brown rice promotes immune system.





What are you waiting for? Buy a good quality basmati rice and prepare a great biryani at home.







