Saif Ali Khan is a passionate foodie. From enjoying simple dal and rice at home to digging into culinary wonders from around the world, the actor's palate is diverse and classy. Now, what if we tell you that Saif has shared a list of his favourite restaurants from around the world? In a recent interview with Esquire India, Saif revealed his top restaurant picks from India and the world, featuring delicious food, stunning view and cosy vibes. Take a look:

1. Trishna - Mumbai, India

Saif Ali Khan's go-to spot in Mumbai is Trishna, a legendary seafood restaurant renowned for its authentic coastal flavours. The actor is particularly fond of their iconic tandoori crab. Other popular items in the menu include the Butter Garlic Crab Claws, Prawn Koliwada and Bombay Duck Fry.

2. Villa San Michele - Florence, Italy

For Saif, Villa San Michele in Florence is the epitome of romance. This luxury hotel, once a monastery, boasts breathtaking views and ambience. Saif fondly recalls dining under a majestic arch, describing it as "the most amazing view and the most romantic table." With Italy's rich culinary heritage and the Renaissance city as a backdrop, it's no wonder this spot remains a cherished memory for him.

3. Brunton Boatyard - Kochi, India

In India, Saif's culinary haven is Brunton Boatyard, a heritage property overlooking the waterfront in Kochi. With its high ceilings, antique furniture and gentle sea breeze, the setting exudes nostalgia. One can easily picture him relishing a plate of appams and fish curry amidst this charming backdrop.

4. Il Mulino - New York, United States

Saif Ali Khan's culinary adventures take him from Kerala to New York, where he swears by Il Mulino, a top-tier Italian restaurant. This elite eatery is famous for its rich pastas and warm hospitality, attracting Wall Street moguls and Hollywood stars alike. Apart from pastas, signature dishes include veal and seafood.

5. L'Ami Louis - Paris, France

Saif's culinary favourite in Paris is L'Ami Louis, a classic bistro known for its rich French cuisine and A-list patrons. “It's very popular with the Kapoors, in fact, the family I married into,” he says. The restaurant's signature dishes are roast chicken and foie gras. Side dishes like pommes frites (fries) and a simple salad are also highly regarded.

6. Le Poulet au Pot - London, United Kingdom

When in London, Saif loves to dine at Le Poulet au Pot. The actor describes it as "really beautiful... like a kitchen in the country done up," evoking images of warm candlelight, satisfying meals and laughter-filled moments. This charming spot offers refined dining with a homely touch. The menu focuses on traditional French dishes with generous portion sizes.