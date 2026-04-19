Many people choose to relax after retirement. But for Dinesh Mahant Thakordas, retirement looks completely different. The 66-year-old retired clerk from Ahmedabad has been grabbing attention on the internet by working as a delivery agent for Blinkit-and he has no plans to stop. Dinesh Mahant Thakordas spent 26 years at a life insurance company, raised a family, and built a stable life. He is blessed with three children, all of whom are now well settled. With no financial pressure, his family expected him to slow down. However, he chose to do something different.





A sedentary lifestyle after retirement often leads to a range of health issues, and fitness experts consistently recommend simple physical exercises that do not put additional stress on the joints or hinder overall health. However, such exercises are often overlooked due to lethargy and sluggishness at this age. Contrary to this trend, Dinesh opted for a side hustle to keep himself active.





What motivated him to become a delivery agent? Reportedly, it was a Blinkit delivery partner he spotted in his neighbourhood. Soon after, he signed up for similar services. His day starts at 5:00 AM; he reaches the store by 6:00 AM and wraps up his preferred morning shift by 11:30 AM. Dinesh logs in again only if he feels like it. Over the past two years, he has been delivering on his own terms and has completed 10,220 orders.

These earnings also serve a fascinating purpose. "Every rupee he earns goes toward travelling to new cities, states, and countries-something he hopes to continue doing for as long as possible."





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"Experience is the greatest school master," said Dinesh Mahant Thakordas, as reported by News Algebra.

The internet was quick to react to the story. One user wrote, "Living life on your own terms has no age limit. Dinesh Mahant Thakordas is proof."

Another added, “Once you stop staying active, especially after retirement, your body can start developing issues. That's why it's important to keep yourself engaged and busy, even later in life.”

A person said, “Truly great and beautiful, people like him are a motivation to me to move forward.”

“I am also a senior citizen, I get up early and work from 8.00 am to anytime in my own factory. I enjoy my work and work makes me stronger,” a person resonated with the hard work and shared their take on this.

A social media user praised him, saying, “It's great that even after retirement, he is choosing an active lifestyle. I hope the working conditions are good.”

Meanwhile, a concerned user mentioned, “Honestly, I think one should just stop this after reaching a certain age. Too much pressure on your body can be bad for health and can cause a future pile-up of hospital bills.”

In response, someone contradicted this, saying, “It's the reverse... Staying not sedentary is good,” while adding, “Overwork is bad at any age.”

Another user echoed a similar sentiment, sharing, “When this gentleman is moving forward with a positive mind and keeping himself fit, you are talking about hospital bills. He is enjoying doing this by not taking any stress. Let him do what he likes, which will keep him fit and live long and healthy.”

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The man, choosing to work as a delivery agent to break his sedentary retirement, is setting a new benchmark for many.