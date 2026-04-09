A simple ice cream order has now turned into a viral controversy online. An X user, Tejinder Singh Sodhi, recently shared a disappointing experience involving a delivery from Blinkit in Jammu. According to his post, he received a ‘half-consumed' ice cream in his order.

X User Receives Already Eaten Ice Cream From Blinkit

According to Tejinder Singh Sodhi's post on X (formerly Twitter), he ordered ice creams from Blinkit in Jammu, received the delivery, and even stored them properly. After dinner, when he finally opened the Blinkit package, he claimed to have found a half-consumed ice cream inside.





In the videos he posted, one of the ice creams is opened and consumed, and another one is still sealed. “This is a serious health risk,” he wrote. He called the incident more than just a mistake, saying it was a serious health risk. While Blinkit reportedly offered him a refund, he refused it, saying that “Customers are not disposable. Accountability matters.”





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He even tagged authorities like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Jago Grahak Jago, saying he plans to take the matter to the consumer court. He shared that his daughter was so upset after seeing the incident that she said she would never trust Blinkit again.

Soon after the post began gaining attention, Blinkit replied. The company apologised for the inconvenience and asked him to share his order ID and registered mobile number via direct message so they could look into the issue on priority.

The Internet Users Aren't Surprised

As the post spread, many users jumped into the conversation, and surprisingly, several said they weren't shocked. One user said, “Happened with me also. I ordered Amul chocolate, it was half consumed, but I got a refund for that.” Another warned people to avoid ordering cones or kulfi, saying they're easy to tamper with.

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A few pointed out how missing items in orders are common, and refunds don't always feel fair since GST is charged on the full amount. “They should ban the delivery agent for a few days,” said one user, blaming the delivery process and suggesting stricter rules or penalties for delivery agents. Another commented, "The perishables are the worst things you can order from Blinkit.”