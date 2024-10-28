After all the wait and excitement, Diljit Dosanjh fans in Delhi attended the much-awaited Dil-Luminati concert on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, 2024. Pictures and videos of the concert and happy fans were all over social media platforms. However, some fans also expressed their disappointment with the management of the concert arrangement, especially on Day 1. Among other things, one issue that several people raised was poor food and beverage arrangements at the event. An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a picture of a crowded food and drinks stall at the premises. "Terrible arrangements at #DiljitDosanjhconcert in Delhi," the post read.





When someone asked the user to focus on just the show, she replied, "They confiscated our water bottles at the gate. You mean that paani bhi nahi le [You mean we cannot even get water?]. From 4 pm to 10 pm."







"Attended Diljit's concert, and while his performance was fire, the management was a complete fail," another X user wrote, adding, "Pre-booze is a must because alcohol was sold out even before the show started. Food was okisshly available but that also involved a lot of struggle!"







A third X user wrote, "Overall, Diljit's performance was great. He's truly a vibe. But the concert experience was poorly organized and definitely not worth the price tag. The management could have been much, much better."





Elaborating on the food and beverage "chaos", the fan continued, "With only 2 counters for a massive crowd, it was Absolute chaos. First, we had to stand in line just to buy a card. Then, another line to get an order slip at the POS, and finally, yet another line to actually get the drink. To top it off, drinks were served in glasses instead of bottles or cans, causing even more delays."





According to the X user, beverages were unavailable after 9 pm. "After a while, a fight broke out between the management and the crowd, leading to the beverage counters being shut down. There were no drinks or even water available after 9 PM."





Talking about not getting any refund for the leftover balance on the card, the user said, "If you added extra money to your card for food and drinks, there was no way to get a refund. Even worse, after the event ended, they only accepted cash and wouldn't take the card. Felt like a total rip-off."







A fan also shared a similar experience in a LinkedIn post.





"Chaos at food and drinks stalls - You should have arranged adequate facilities so people don't have to stampede to get food and drinks. No separate queue for girls, how do you expect them to get anything in that mess," the user wrote.





Sharing that half of the things were out of stock at the beginning of the show, the fan added, "The cards were prepaid and non-refundable, so if you can't purchase because of this you can't get a refund. At the beginning of the show half of the things were out of stock, why sell if you don't have it? The food stalls closed 30 minutes before the show ended. All representatives of Zomato ran away fearing backlash from the crowd. Drinking water was not available properly."











Diljit Dosanjh will next perform a show in Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17 and Lucknow on November 22, among others, before concluding in Guwahati on December 29.