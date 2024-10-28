Kareena Kapoor does not miss a chance to enjoy good food, especially when it is a home-cooked meal. On Sunday, the actress indulged in a culinary feast with her sister Karisma Kapoor, and it is worth drooling over. Kareena shared a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring a plate filled with freshly cooked biryani, garnished with what appeared to be meaty chunks. Biryani, an aromatic rice dish prepared with an array of spices, is a much-loved cuisine enjoyed by many Indian households, and Kareena was no exception. Along with the mouth-watering post, she wrote, "Aaj ghar pe biryani bana hai (Biryani was prepared at home today)" and tagged Karisma. A plate of sliced vegetables was also placed on the table, accompanied by two silver spoons. Take a look:

Also Read: "When My Bag Matched My Dessert" - This Is Kareena Kapoor's Stylish Foodie Update

Re-sharing the lip-smacking click on her Instagram Stories, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Uff this was (two smiley emojis and one heart emoji),” underlining how tasty the biryani was. To be honest, we are also craving some now.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor emphasised the importance of having butter in breakfast. She shared a couple of snaps on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her morning meal. One plate had leftover crumbs, indicating a finished meal. The other click showcased a half-eaten croissant which was baked to perfection. Oh, we also spotted a bowl of creamt butter. Kareena's foodie thought for the day was, “Nashta mein butter hona bahut zaroori hai. (It is very important to have butter in breakfast).” Read on to know more.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Eats Her Kids' Leftovers, Shares Pic

Kareena Kapoor's food adventures are always a delight to watch. A few months ago, the actress treated herself to juicy strawberries and cream before going to bed. The delectable combo is quite popular at the Grand Slam event where attendees are served juicy strawberries topped with dollops of fresh cream. The fusion is quite irresistible and seems like Kareena also harbours a similar sentiment. Without wasting time on the caption, Kareena simply wrote, “Goodnight”. Full story here.

We await more foodilicious posts from Kareena Kapoor. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments section below!