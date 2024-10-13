Kachori, a beloved snack originating from Rajasthan, has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts across the country. Its flaky, crispy exterior and delicious fillings like potatoes, peas, and paneer are simply irresistible. Often enjoyed with chutneys and a sprinkle of sev, this snack is a true delight for any foodie. While you may have tried many varieties, have you ever tried kachori with dahi? At first, this combination might sound bizarre to you, but it's quite popular in Jaipur. We recently came across a video on Instagram showcasing the preparation of this unique snack, and it's sparking curiosity among food lovers everywhere.

The video was shared by the Instagram page @oyehoyeindia. In the clip, a man can be seen using his bare hands to roll out each dough ball, pressing it against his arm to shape it. After stuffing the kachoris and sealing the edges, he fries them until they are golden brown and crispy, serving them to the eager crowd with dahi and pudina chutney. According to the page, this dahi kachori is being sold at a stall called Puran Kachori Wala in Jaipur.

Watch the full video below:

Internet users were quick to react to the video of this unique street food. While some liked it and were eager to try it, others expressed disgust. One user wrote, "Love this. Dekh ke hi man kar gaya (Just looking at it makes me want to eat it)." A second person commented, "It's hing kachori. It is easily digestible and you can preserve it for three to four days. If you visit Jaipur, you must try it." Another added, "The best." However, some questioned the hygiene. One user wrote, "Everyone is ignoring his wrist and arm hair. Why did he do that?" Another added, "Most unhygienic!" One comment read, "What was the technique? Touching the wrist with hairy sweat mixed with dough gives you crispy kachori, I guess."

