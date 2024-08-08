Mutton dishes have a seperate fan base altogether. Whether it's mutton rogan josh, mutton kebab, or railway-style curry, we can't get enough of it. Do you feel the same? The rich flavours and tender meat always hit the spot. If you're a fan of these classic dishes, you'll definitely want to try something new. Now, we've got a new recipe for you to try: coconut mutton liver. Food influencer S. Ishwarya has shared a video on Instagram showcasing the cooking process, and it looks absolutely delicious.

In the video, she starts by heating water in a pan, adding salt and turmeric powder, then cooking the mutton liver until tender. Once cooked, she dices the liver into bite-sized pieces and seasons it with salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, and coriander powder, mixing it with a tablespoon of oil. The mixture is then placed inside a coconut, with a wooden stick inserted to hold the coconut over a fire. The hole in the coconut is covered to infuse the mutton with coconut flavour. After the coconut shell turns black, it's removed from the fire and peeled. Check out the video below:

Also Read: Viral Recipe: This 'Double Momos' Recipe Is Breaking The Internet. Watch How To Make It

Also Read: How To Cook Your Omelette In A Tomato Ring: Viral Recipe Wins Foodies' Approval

The mutton recipe has captivated food enthusiasts on Instagram, and it's receiving a lot of positive feedback. Was there ever any doubt? We don't think so. One user commented, "Great recipe," while another said, "Really like this lovely cooking." There was a question about whether the mutton was pre-cooked, to which someone clarified, "It was boiling; the coconut was for flavour." Another user was astonished by the unique approach, saying, "Omg, yeh kya tha [what was that]?" and someone else praised it, saying, "Looks very beautiful."

Are you planning to try this recipe this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments below!