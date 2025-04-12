Golgappa lovers often have a taste for fun and spicy food. However, did you know that the kind of golgappa you choose - aata or suji - also makes a big difference? A hilarious reel on Instagram by content creator Anmol Babbar explains the 'Golgappa Theory'. This funny theory means that aata or sooji golgappas may look similar but have completely different characteristics. Babbar argues that choosing aate or suji golgappe is a personality choice and can reveal what kind of person you are.





He describes the aate golgappa personality, saying it has no guarantee and is "non-conformist". Since the shell is too thin and breaks quickly, he calls it courageous and unpredictable, with a "freelancer energy".





Next, he describes the suji golgappa personality as someone well-educated, well-behaved, and well-groomed with a stable job. The shell is sturdy and holds the water much better than atta golgappas, offering "safety".







The viral video has clocked more than 3 million views. Take a look at some fun reactions in the comments section:





"Jaan pe khel ke aate wale kha lungi [I'll risk my life and eat the whole wheat ones]," an Instagram user joked.





"Suji aata mix khilao bhaiya! [Give me a bit of both]," one shared their choice.





One opined, "Suji (semolina) is too vanilla. Like where's the surprise? Crunch?"





"Aata vala full adventurous," one expressed, while another stated, "Aatte wala hustler hai."





"Sooji golgappa supremacy," a user commented.





Which is your preferred choice of golgappas? Share below in the comments section.