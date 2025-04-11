You will hardly meet someone who will say no to gol gappas. This popular Indian street food is known for its spicy and tangy flavours. One bite and your mouth explodes in a riot of tastes. The crunchy pooris, filled with delectable mashed potatoes and lip-smacking tamarind water, are enough to put a smile on our faces. And, guess what? Gol gappas enjoy a global fan base too. Don't believe us? Then this video, shared on Instagram by a British-Indian couple, will clear all your doubts.





Also Read: Korean Man Enjoys South Indian Vegetarian Food In Seoul Restaurant





The clip opens to a British-origin man demonstrating how to make the perfect gol gappa to his friends. Displayed on a table before him is a jar of pooris, alongside all the ingredients required to prepare the snack. He begins the gol gappa-making process by filling the poori with mashed potatoes, followed by adding a spoonful of tamarind sauce and some yogurt. Next, he drizzles a small quantity of green chutney into the hollowed-out centre. He advises using the condiment according to an individual's spice tolerance.

Once the preparation is complete, the man puts the entire poori in his mouth, like a classic gol gappa lover. We are impressed! Appreciating the efforts of his husband, the proud wife says, “Good job, darling.” The man then admits that he can savour the entire box of gol gappa “again, again (and) again.” TBH, we feel him. The side note read, “He is here representing India for me.”







Also Read: Varun Dhawan Beats The Heat With Ice Cream For Lunch - See Pic





The internet was quick to react to the lovely post.





“That was pani puri 101 .. yay good job!” lauded a user.





“Respectfully, it's dahi puri now,” pointed out another.





One person commented, “Omg! He nailed it! Who cares if it's golgappa or when the chutney goes in! He just did it well and has the audience looking stunned!”





The man also earned the moniker of a “desi jiju”.





“Give bro an Aadhar card,” read a remark.





Here's what this individual wrote: “I love this different cultures mixing.”





Another user pointed out that “Brits and Indians are connected somehow at a cosmic level.”





So far, the video has collected over 770k views. Are you craving gol gappas now?