Actor Shefali Shah is known for delivering incredible performances in films like Darlings and Dil Dhadakne Do. While Shah is well-known for her wonderful acting skills, did you know she is also a foodie at heart? A foodie doesn't have to be someone who can easily eat three cheesy burgers at once. Instead, all you need is a love for food and an appreciation for the diverse flavours and experiences that come with it. In her latest Instagram post, actor Shefali Shah shared a picture of some foods that evoke nostalgia, reminding us of our childhood. The picture features a range of candies and street-side treats that were widely available in Indian local markets earlier. Now, either we don't eat them as adults, or they are hard to find in stores.

"Food is comfort, it's remedial, it is homecoming, and it is love. Each dish is related to a memory that has left an indelible residue not only on my tongue but also on my heart. There is food to eat and survive, and then there is food that not only satiates my tummy but also my soul," the actor writes in the caption.

Recalling some of her favourite childhood treats, she adds, "Like the kaccha kairi and kamrak with black salt that the bhaiyya sold outside school, which left my voice hoarse but was absolutely worth it. The coolness that came with holding a phantom cigarette, which was not 'sehat ke liye haanikaarak' at all."





The nostalgic note continues, "The vibgyor a kala katta gola left on my tongue. #Kissmi toffee that stayed stuck in my gums spreading sweetness long after the sweet had melted away. Rooh Afza made milk tolerable and Bournvita had to be eaten not mixed in milk and destroyed. It was mandatory to split a Jim jam biscuit in two and lick the red jelly. My birthdays were incomplete without a Monginis cake."



The foodie post received a range of interesting responses in the comments section.

"That's my school life right there," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "Your post made me so nostalgic. Childhood memories are full of such culinary delights which seemed like an adventure. Some were forbidden by parents but it was such an adventure to flout those rules."





One asked, "Where did you find these Phantom cigarettes... I also want this." Another chimed in, "Uffffff. All of the above and a ghantiwali kulfi."

What are some of your favourite foods that take you back to the good old childhood days? Share with us in the comments section.