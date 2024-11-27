We love to follow Sara Ali Khan's food trails. Why? Well, it serves as our ultimate culinary guide to prepare the next best meal. Recently, the actress once again left us drooling with her food post. Sara uploaded a picture on her Instagram Stories revealing two of her favourite dishes in winter. One is the Punjabi delicacy sarso ka saag and the other is the Gujarati staple undhiyo. In the click, we spotted two large containers featuring labels and filled with sarso ka saag and undhiyo. The containers were kept atop banana leaves. A pure and wholesome traditional meal indeed. The ornately decorated table also contained other lip-smacking dishes that we would have loved to get a closer look into.

Along with the post, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “My two favourite things. Winter is here”. She also added a “Fresh” and “Saag paneer” stickers to the photo. The actress ended her note by thanking Krishna Parekh for the oh-so-tasty feast.

A true-blue foodie, Sara Ali Khan has a soft spot for all things sweet. Nearly a week ago, she experienced a slice of Italy by indulging in a tiramisu treat. All tiramisu lovers, you can't miss out on this one. Sara uploaded a photo collage on Instagram featuring a day out at the Il Borro Tuscan Bistro in Dubai. Accompanying her on the guilty pleasure were her friends. The decadent layers of the soft and creamy dessert had us eager to order one online right away. What's more, the bistro's name was written beautifully with cocoa powder. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Sara Ali Khan offered fans a look into her birthday feast, focusing on the cake. Would you believe that she relished not one but two cakes? The first cake was a rainbow-coloured wonder decorated with mini clouds, pearl details, golden stars and a crescent moon topper. The second cake was designed like a pool comprising tropical elements. A human figurine, most likely of Sara herself, added to the uniqueness. Click here for the full story.

For Sara Ali Khan, great food is at the heart of any celebration.