We have all heard the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away". Though there's no proof that eating an apple every day will keep you from visiting the doctor, the fruit, however, is packed with a lot of nutrients. Apart from just chomping into one, there are more ways you can include apple in your diet. You can make a juice, shake, or dessert out of it. Even better: dig into a warm, comforting, crunchy, and mushy apple pie, like actress Niharika Konidela. She shared a post with her followers that showed an apple pie with a yummy vanilla ice-cream topping. Niharika has also promised to share the recipe soon. Take a look at the stories she shared:

Actress Niharika Konidela made a yummy Apple pie at home.

"Time for pie," wrote Niharika Konidela in the story she shared. She then proceeded to share photos of the lovely looking pie for her followers to see. She also revealed that she had made an amateur video of the making of the pie, saying that she would post it soon.

Last year, even actress Shilpa Shetty could not keep herself away from a delectable apple pie. She had shared a picture on Instagram of a chequered apple pie that was served with a side of vanilla ice-cream scoop.





In the meantime, you can try this amazing recipe of apple pie with raisins. Add some cinnamon to this sweet dish along with usual ingredients such as butter, icing sugar, raisins, orange juice, lemon juice, and flour. The hot apple pie can be served with raisin chutney. Here's the recipe.





The crusty and crumbly Apple Pie can be easily made at home.

If you're one of those looking for a very healthy apple pie, which you can eat without feeling guilty, then look no further than this green apple pie recipe. Green apples are often included in weight-loss programs as they are low in fat. They are also a good source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C. So, you can experiment with this Apple Peanut Butter Bites recipe shared by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Click here for the recipe.





Now, that we have shared a variety of apple pie recipes, head to the kitchen straight away and let the aroma of a freshly baked apple pie fill your home.