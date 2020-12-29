Shilpa Shetty Is Drooling Over This Decadent Dessert In Goa, Guess What It Is! (See Pic)

SEARCH
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently holidaying in Goa with her family including sister and actor Shamita Shetty.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: December 29, 2020 12:08 IST

In her latest Instagram story, the actor shared a picture of a heavenly-looking dessert.

Highlights
  • Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in Goa with her family
  • She has been gorging on delicious delicacies
  • She recently shared a picture of a decadent dessert she noshed on

Christmas might be over but seems like the festive vibes aren't over yet, at least for our celebrities who are ready to welcome 2021 with their loved ones. Shilpa Shetty, who is currently in Goa with her family, is in no mood to let go of the festivities that involve a plethora of delicious sweet treats! Self-confessed foodie, Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas with a bevy of mouth-watering dishes, including beetroot tikki, lotus root kebab cafreal with Goan curry, panna cotta, coconut rawa cake and much more. She shared a glimpse of the menu with her Instagram family too.

But that's not it, in her latest Instagram story, the actor shared a picture of a heavenly-looking apple pie served with crunchy topping and a yummy vanilla ice cream on the side. The picture is sure to make you slurp! Take a look:

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Shares Two Of Her Favourite Christmas Recipes With A Healthy Spin (See Recipe Video))

Apple pie served with crunchy topping and a yummy vanilla ice cream on the side.

The crispy and solid outer crust yet buttery-soft and sweet from inside, apple pie is a comfort food for many. And a serving of luscious vanilla ice cream on the side only makes it better! Baked to perfection, this warm dessert could be a perfect post-dinner indulgence in the winter season. The heart emoticon on the picture Shilpa posted only proves how much Shilpa Shetty Kundra loves it too!

If you want to try this decadent apple pie recipe at home, here's the recipe for you.

Comments

Tags:  Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty FoodChristmas
