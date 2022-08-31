Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He enjoys more than 100 million followers on Twitter and regularly interacts with them through posts and Twitter threads. From the latest ventures to his life stories, the Tesla chief talks about it all. Recently, Elon Musk opened up about his weight loss journey and shared his routine dietary plans with his followers. Reportedly, he took no pills or substitutes during the journey; instead opted for intermittent fasting.





In a Twitter post, Elon Musk revealed that he has been fasting periodically, which is making him feel much better. Take a look at the tweet:





Also Read: "Don't Have It Elon": Amul Shares Witty Topical After Elon Musk Buys Twitter











When asked about his weight in the Twitter thread, the SpaceX founder informs that has lost over 20 lbs (almost 10 kgs) from his actual weight (before he started the weight loss journey).

Also Read: Elon Musk Tweets About Buying Coca-Cola; Internet Reacts With Jokes, Memes







For the unversed, Elon Musk has been very open about his love for food. In various interviews and talk shows, he has gushed over food and spoken about his wish to do without working out. In fact, in the recent past, his father Errol Musk criticised the former for his not-so-healthy eating pattern (and overall lifestyle). In a talk show, Senior Musk stated, "Elon is very strongly built but he's been eating badly." Apparently, he also suggested his son start having diet pills.





It seems Elon Musk listened to his father and took up a healthy lifestyle to lose some weight. However, instead of diet pills, he followed the natural way, with a healthy diet and exercise.