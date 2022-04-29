Elon Musk never fails to amaze the world with his ventures. Known for his quirky statements, the Tesla CEO recently made the headlines by taking over Twitter for a whopping 44 billion dollars. Soon after, he shocked the world yet again with his tweet on the newfound target - Coca Cola. "Next I'm buying Coca Cola," he tweets the very next day after taking over the micro-blogging site Twitter. Although the statement was made jokingly, the post in no time started trending on social media. Elon Musk wrote, "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."





Take a look:











#CocaCola instantly started trending on social media with the post garnering more than four million likes and still counting. It also received almost 660k retweets and thousands of comments on it.





"Elon, you are too poor to buy Coca-Cola," read a comment. Another comment read, "Can you just buy Facebook and delete it?!" A third tweet read, "Haha. Smart Man. Now I see why you bought Twitter. So you can tweet whatever you like without getting banned. Smart Move."





Let's take a look at some funny memes here:

























Elon Musk's take-over story doesn't end here. Earlier, he tweeted, "Now, I am going to buy McDonald's and fix all their ice-cream machines. Musk further shared a cropped image of the tweet, and wrote, "Listen, I can't do miracles."





This post too grabbed the spotlight, with people commenting, it was "billionaire shopping spree". A person replied, "Best tweet. Went to mcD for the first time in quite a while. Got a sausage burrito. Nothing but dough. Yuk".





What are your thoughts on Elon Musk's take-over spree and eccentric tweets? Do let us know in the comments below.