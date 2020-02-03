Oscars After Party To Serve Vegan Food, 70 Percent Of The Menu Plant-Based

Highlights Oscars will take place 9th February 2020

Oscar's after-party is all set to have a 70 percent vegan menu.

The menu will have an increased number of vegan options than last year

The rise in the popularity of plant-based food has hit the glamour industry and how. After Golden Globes, Oscar's after-party is all set to have a 70 percent vegan menu. While caviar and steak will stay on, the menu will have an increased number of vegan options than last year which was about 60 percent vegan.





Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck who will be feeding Hollywood stars after the Academy Awards on February 9 said in an AP video that they are using a lot of plant-based dishes and experimenting with many classics. Hunan eggplant, Moroccon vegan couscous, vegan ceviche and different kinds of pasta dishes with a whole lot of mushroom, truffle, and vegetables. People who love their steak can have it too from the respective counters.





Lois Burwell, Academy Governor said, "I personally am very relieved and thrilled because it sits well with Academy's sensibilities and conversations that are happening now." Last year, we were 60 percent plant-based and vegetarian on the menu and this year it is 70 percent; which isn't a reverse but adaptation, Burwell added.





(Also Read: Vegan Menu To Paper Straws: This Is All Golden Globes Served)





Event producer Cheryl Cechhetto agreed with Burwell and said, "There's so much that we have been doing years and years, I think there is awareness, out there, right now." The plant-based food may have increased 10 percent, but it's been significant, she remarked.

When asked about the hardest part about the transition, Executive Chef Garry Larduinat said that it was initially tough for them to work without dairy, especially in baking where you require considerable amount of milk, butter and eggs. However, nowadays, there are many alternatives the chef said. One can use almond milk or oat milk. There was a horchata chocolate bar in the menu that was originally supposed to be non-vegan, but the kitchen team just swapped the milk and cream in it with oat milk and the result has been delicious. Oat has a slight nutty flavour while horchata has a slight cinnamon-y flavour and the blend works beautifully in chef's opinion.









