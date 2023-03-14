The 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles were quite happening, especially for the Indian film fraternity. Firstly, an Indian documentary short film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the 'Best Documentary Short Subject' at the Oscars 2023. This was a big win for documentary filmmakers across the country. And of course, the film 'RRR' once again stole the show as its hit song 'Naatu Naatu' won the award for 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars 2023. Many well-known personalities congratulated the composers and artists behind the viral track. Popular brands such as Amul too joined in the fun. Take a look:





Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globes award in January, and the song's win at the Oscars further confirmed its popularity. In the quirky topical shared by Amul, they made caricatures of the Amul mascot along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They were in the signature getup of the song and also held the prestigious Oscars trophy in their hands, while the Amul girl accompanied them with a tray of butter in her hands. "Can't say Naa tu an OscaRRR," read the headline of the post. "Have fun with Nacho Nacho," they further added below the Amul logo.





This is not all that Amul has posted recently about India's wins at the Oscars. The dairy brand also created a sweet topical for the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' that won Best Documentary at the Oscars. We could see the filmmakers Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves in the creative along with a baby elephant and the Amul mascot. "Haathi Mere Saath," they wrote in the headline text and the tagline read, "Amul: Jumbo Taste!"





Take a look:

What did you think of the creatives by Amul? Tell us in the comments.