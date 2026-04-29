The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued a draft notification proposing certain amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, with specific reference to packaging practices for pan masala.





The draft amendment seeks to expand the list of suggested packaging materials for pan masala by including naturally derived options such as paper, paperboard, cellulose, and similar materials. These materials are widely recognised for their suitability in food packaging and their potential to support evolving industry practices.

At the same time, the draft provides clarity that such packaging material should conform to applicable regulatory requirements while ensuring product safety, quality and integrity.





The proposal also acknowledges the continued use of established packaging formats such as tin and glass containers, thereby ensuring flexibility for manufacturers to adopt packaging solutions best suited to their operational and commercial needs within the regulatory framework.

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The draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026 further clarify that such packaging material shall be free from plastic, including but not limited to polyethene, polypropylene, polyester, PVC or any synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates, and shall also be free from aluminium foil or metallised layers. This aligns with the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016.





This draft amendment is part of FSSAI's ongoing efforts to promote safe, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging practices across the food sector, while taking into account industry requirements and technological feasibility.

Stakeholders, including industry representatives, are encouraged to review the draft and provide their feedback, suggestions or concerns within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification. All inputs received will be duly considered before finalisation of the amendment.





Also Read: 900 kg Adulterated Paneer Worth Rs 2.25 Lakh Destroyed By Food Safety Team In Ghaziabad





FSSAI remains committed to working in close consultation with all stakeholders to ensure that regulatory measures are practical, science-based and supportive of a stable and progressive business environment.