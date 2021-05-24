Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother, Brindya Rai, celebrated her 70th birthday on 23rd May 2021. The milestone birthday was a moment to remember, as we could see on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram profile. The actress shared three pictures for her followers, showing a sneak peek into the celebrations of her mom's 70th birthday. The pictures showed Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya posing with grandmom Brindya Rai. Beautiful flower arrangements adorned the table, as did four delicious and stunning cakes. Take a look at the post that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared:

"HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA. WE LOVE YOUUU INFINITELY. YOU ARE OUR WORLD. GOD BLESS YOU OUR ANGEL" wrote Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the caption with multiple emojis.





There were not one or two but four yummy cakes to mark the special occasion. The first cake was a delectable red velvet flavour, topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting. The Bachchan-Rai family also made the most of the season's favourite mangoes, which were seen adorning the top of the second yummy cake. The third and largest cake was a heart-shaped sponge cake topped with chocolate candy, while the fourth one looked like a fusion cake combining the Indian dessert halwa in an interesting and unique cake shape.





(Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Post-Pregnancy)

What a great way to celebrate a birthday with flowers, family and of course some great food. It surely looked like a day to remember! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan regularly shares pictures with her family on Instagram. She had put up a post for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan which also featured a yummy chocolate cake with the words 'I love you' written along with it. Take a look:

We would love to see more snippets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's foodie diaries soon.