Alaya F continues to champion a wellness-first lifestyle. Even with the occasional cheat meal, she stays committed to her health through consistent workouts and a clean, balanced diet. Her Instagram is filled with accessible wellness insights, encouraging followers to make thoughtful daily choices. The actor has now shared the recipe for a simple, gut-friendly nighttime beverage made with a few easy-to-find ingredients. Check out the ingredients and the step below:

Why Alaya Swears By This Nighttime Drink

According to Alaya F, the drink helps in detoxing and de-bloating, leading to better digestion. “I have spoken about this insanely effective nighttime drink in sooooo many interviews that I thought I might as well share it here with you guys! Try it tonight and thank me later,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ingredients You Need

To prepare the drink, you'll need:

Half tablespoon ajwain (carom seeds)

Half tablespoon jeera (cumin seeds)

Half tablespoon saunf (fennel seeds)

Crushed ginger

A handful of mint leaves

1 tablespoon pre-soaked sabza (basil) seeds

How To Make Alaya F's Nighttime Detox Drink

Bring water to a boil in a pan. Add ajwain, jeera, saunf, and crushed ginger. Boil the mixture for a few minutes. Add the mint leaves and let it boil for two more minutes. Strain the liquid into a cup. Add the pre-soaked sabja seeds and stir well.

Your detox drink is ready to sip before bedtime.

Watch the full video below:

Previously, Alaya F revealed the recipe for her wholesome morning drink, which she claimed helps to reset her gut health, promotes clear skin, boosts metabolism and reduces bloating. The ingredients required for the beverage were warm water, 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice and honey, coupled with 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and soaked chia seeds. The preparation begins by pouring warm water into a glass, followed by squeezing some lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, soaked chia seeds and honey. Stir them well and you are good to go. Read all about it here.





We are grateful for Alaya F's simple yet effective meal ideas.