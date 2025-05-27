Actress Alaya F knows how to satisfy her hunger pangs and still stay in shape. While she never misses a chance to indulge in delicious treats, she also makes sure to follow recipes that help with digestion. In a recent video on Instagram, the actress shared the morning drink she swears by. Dressed in a comfy outfit, she was seen sitting at home, holding a glass of her go-to beverage. “What if I told you that this one little morning drink helps my gut, clears my skin, boosts my metabolism and helps me get rid of all my bloat?” Alaya asks before revealing her unique recipe.

Here is the recipe for Alaya F's morning drink, which takes “less than two minutes to make”:





Ingredients:

Warm water

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons soaked chia seeds

1 teaspoon honey

Steps:

Pour some warm water into a glass. Add 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Add 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. Add 2 teaspoons of soaked chia seeds. Add 1 teaspoon of honey. Stir it well.

Mentioning how to consume this drink, Alaya F added, “Three important points for you to remember are - have this every morning on an empty stomach, make sure the water is warm, not boiling, and consistency is key. So, do this often and regularly to see the best results. Try it and tell me what you think.”





Alaya's recipe video also came with a disclaimer that stated, “Note: This drink is generally considered safe and gentle because it uses small, measured amounts of apple cider vinegar and lemon juice, all diluted in warm water. But if you have acid reflux, GERD, active ulcers, very sensitive teeth, or any other condition triggered by acidic foods, you might want to skip it or check with your doctor first. If you're trying it, use a straw to protect your enamel. As always, listen to your body and do what feels best for you!”

Alaya F often shares cool recipes with her fans to balance her foodie indulgences. Previously, she posted a video showing how to make her favourite smoothie bowl and said, “I eat this literally every single day for breakfast, and I can't get enough of it. I'm obsessed.” It is made with frozen bananas, frozen berries, strawberries, blueberries, a spoonful of almond butter, Greek yoghurt, almond milk and honey. Click here to read the full story.