Alaya Furniturewalla likes to keep it real on Instagram. Right from her dance sessions to workout videos, you can find it all on her feed. Now, certainly, someone so fit and blessed with a fit body, must be very picky about her diet. Yes, Alaya too, seems to be an advocate for healthy eating. And her latest Instagram Stories stand as a testament to this statement. She shared a glimpse of her morning indulgence today, and boy, it's all things healthy. In the picture, we could spot sliced fruits including apples, plums, and blackberries among others, kept in different bowls respectively. There were two glasses of fruit juices as well. “Fruitful morning,” Alaya stated.

We are sure Alaya Furniturewalla's foodie trail reminded you of the benefits of fruits. Here are five interesting ways to add fruits to your diet:





1)Fruit cube salad

Now, this is one creative take on your regular fruit salad. Made with watermelon, cantaloupe, kiwi, some marshmallows and pineapple, this yummy delicacy looks exactly like Rubik's cube.





2) Liquid fruit salad





How about enjoying the goodness of fruits with a little twist? Yes, there is something known as liquid fruit salad as well. This recipe basically includes vodka with fruits and a splash of lime juice. It's refreshing and something you can make quickly.





3) Grilled fruit chaat bites





If you don't like fruits that much, try this out. Just give a little makeover to your usual fruits including pineapple, guavas, green apples and pears with the help of this recipe. The spices used along with honey spruce up the taste of the fruits, which are then roasted (grilled) and served warm.





4) Easy fruit custard recipe





Do you also crave something sweet after meals? Well, this is a scrumptious dessert that can be made at home. Desserts don't always have to be unhealthy. This easy fruit custard features a classic combination of fruits and milk.





5) Fresh fruit parfait





Are you a sucker for fruits? If yes, then this recipe is surely going to impress your taste buds. Packed with fruits, juice, yoghurt, nuts and some chilled coulis, this can be a perfect dessert to gorge on. It hardly takes about twenty minutes to get ready.







So, how do you like these recipe ideas that allow you to relish the same fruits in many different ways?