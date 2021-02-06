Alia Bhatt Sips on Morning Coffee At A Beach - Perfect Vacation!

Alia Bhatt enjoys her vacation with a cup of coffee.

All of us are itching for a nice, sunny vacation, preferably on a beach, breathing in fresh outdoor air. Some people are actually making it happen while many of us are still too scared to venture out. But it's good to see some of our favourite celebrities beginning the New Year 2021 with new spirits, kick-starting with a vacation. Looking at their vacation diaries give us some kind of satisfaction and motivates us to make a plan for ourselves too. Ali Bhatt is the latest one to evoke our holiday craving.





Alia Bhatt posted a video on her Instagram story, showing a frothy cup of coffee. As she moves the camera upward and forward, we realise she is enjoying her morning coffee on a beach side. The view is simply breathtaking.





Take a look -





(Also Read: Alia Bhatt Spills Foodie Secrets! Here's Her Favourite Food, Cuisine And More)





Just recently, Alia Bhatt disclosed her wish for a vacation with a companion. While participating in a candid True/False session on Instagram, the actor answered fans' questions like whether she was foodie or not. A fan also asked her if she wants to go on a solo vacation, to which Alia replied: "True but not solo."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Quick-Fix For Problems Is Mega Relatable (See Pic))





Looks like Alia heeded to her wish sooner than we expected. She is already relaxing on a nice beachy vacation. She was last seen vacationing in Ranthambore for New Years. She went with Ranbir Kapoor, his family and sister Shaheen Bhatt. They also bumped into Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh who were also vacationing there.





On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her film 'Brahmastra' in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.















