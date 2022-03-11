Cheese is one ingredient that can make any dish taste all the more delicious. That extra layer of grated cheese can enhance the taste of any preparation - from Italian pasta to even our very own Pav Bhaji. There are also thousands of versions and variations of cheese found all across the world. If you can't do without your daily fix of cheese, you would be pleasantly surprised to know about this Australian restaurant. For the very first time, 'Splatters' restaurant in Geelong West has come up with an interesting and unique concept of a cheese train. This special train has been inspired from the sushi train as per reports but replaces the Japanese dish with cheese, bread and more. Take a look:

(Also Read: Say Cheese! These 4 Healthy Cheese Varieties Are Diet-Friendly)





The cheese train is built around a rectangular table, where plates costing USD 5 or more are constantly revolving. Up to fifteen artisanal Australian cheeses are being served on the conveyor belt in the typical Sushi-style. Cheddar, buffalo cheese and other such varieties are served for diners on the 20-metre-long cheese train at the newly inaugurated restaurant.





Calling it the 'ultimate grazing experience', the Australian restaurant's founder and owner Jo Bangles told Delicious that they also serve local wines along with the cheese. "We do an accompaniment with each cheese, we also do local charcuterie from Salt Kitchen, and local sourdough bread with infused butters, stuffed olives, bits and piece, all on the train as well," she said in the interview.

(Also Read: World's Best Cheese Comes From A 100-Year-Old Creamery: Watch How It Is Made)





Earlier, Splatters was serving artisanal cheese platters at music festivals and live events out of a food van. However, due to the COVID pandemic, that took a hit and that's when Jo Bangles came up with the idea of a cheese train inspired by a similar restaurant in London. Their concept has been a hit locally, as she revealed, "We've had the busiest two years, as platters have really taken off."





Cheese-lovers are definitely all aboard this delicious idea of a train filled with just cheese and nothing else! What did you think about the Australian restaurant's cheese train? Tell us in the comments below.