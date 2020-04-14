Amid Lockdown Extension, Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's Quarantine Meal Plan 2.0 Relies On Ancient Indian Food Wisdom

Rujuta Diwekar's Quarantine Meal Plan 2.0 is full of wonderful ideas!

The nationwide lockdown in India has got extended till 3rd May, 2020. As the next three weeks of the lockdown commence, people are wondering what to cook at home to sustain their bodies and revitalise energy. Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has come up with a new Quarantine Meal Plan 2.0. This new plan has a number of suggestions for all meals of the day, including snacks too. The idea behind the plan is to reconnect with our Indian roots and further the thought of ancient Indian food wisdom. Workout ideas and some good food habits are elucidated in the plan as well. Take a look:





"As we work at breaking the chain of the coronavirus, let's work at re-joining the chain of Indian food wisdom. In a way I look at the lockdown as an opportunity to re-establish our connect with the home grown wisdom. With the nutrients it offers, with the recipes that have stood the test of time and with the memories of childhood that it invokes. Here's a plan that will help you through the #lockdownextension. And while at it, will keep you strong, burn your fat and lift your mood," wrote Rujuta Diwekar sharing the post.





The meal plan by Rujuta Diwekar has mostly made use of non-perishable food items, such as whole grains, lentils and snacks. All the items in her meal plan are homemade and hence devoid of any extra fat or harmful additives. The focus throughout the plan is on making the maximum use of items which are easily available at home or in the local grocery stores. The benefits of the plan by Rujuta Diwekar are manifold - from staying hydrated, to building strength and immunity, and even for overall health.





Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had earlier shared a detailed Quarantine Meal Plan when the lockdown had first happened. The plan elaborated extensively on what to cook for which meal for all seven days of the week. Take a look:











Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors!