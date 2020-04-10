Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Reveals 5 Foods To Boost Eye Health

Cashew fruit is touted to boost immunity system

Highlights Mango is power-packed with an antioxidant called beta-carotene

Karela helps to fight vision-related issues such as cataract

Ragi is rich in polyphenols

The words healthy eating and healthy living go hand-in-hand. Food plays a major role in leading a good life. On that note, if we talk about our eyes, it is equally important to take care of this organ. In the present day world, we stress our eyes too much by staring at our phones, laptops and computers, for both our work and entertainment. As a result, there has been an increase in eye-related issues around us. So, right kind of food is much needed to provide the right amount of nutrition to our eyes. But what is the right kind of food for eye health? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar gave an answer to the same.





In a recent Instagram post, Diwekar mentioned the foods which are healthy for our eyes. She wrote, "Mango, sweet potato, cashew (and cashew fruit), padwal, karela and ragi" are the foods that can be consumed for "better eye health in the age of increased screen time".





Also Read: How Much Should You Eat In A Day? Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar May Have The Answer











Let Us Find Out Why These Foods Are Good For Eye Health:

1. Mango:

This summer fruit is power-packed with an antioxidant called beta-carotene. Beta-carotene is said to lower the effects of the damages from free-radicals in our eyes. It is also known to prevent macular degeneration in the eyes. Mango is a source of vitamin A, which may boost better eye health (good eyesight, fight dry eyes etc).





2. Sweet potato:

Sweet potato, also known as shakarkandi, is also rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, both of which are important for a good eye-health. Other than these, sweet potato is rich in a compound called anthocyanin, which is stated to be a healer for dark circles and puffiness of eyes.





3. Cashew (and cashew fruit):

A powerful antioxidant pigment in cashew, called Zea Xanthin, can help to fight several eye infections, which are caused due to pollution. According to nutritionist Anju Sood, this pigment directly gets absorbed to the retina and created a protective layer on it to prevent the harmful UV rays.





4. Karela:

Karela (bitter gourd) helps to fight vision-related issues such as cataract. It is also packed with beta-carotene and vitamin A, which helps to strengthen our eyesight. It is said that karela also helps in fighting dark circles.





5. Ragi:

Ragi is rich in polyphenols and as per health practitioner and nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, polyphenols have anti-cataract potentials and aid eye health. Ragi also helps to manage blood sugar levels and diabetes, which are the two common reasons for cataract.





So, without further ado, include these foods in your daily diet for better eye health.



















