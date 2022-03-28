The much anticipated S.S. Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' got released on March 25, 2022. And since then, the movie is breaking records on the popularity meter with good performances, entertaining music and a star-studded cast. 'RRR' stars actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in it. And to celebrate RRR's successful release at the Box Office, Amul created a topical taking a cue from the movie's most popular song 'naatu naatu'. Keeping up with its tradition the dairy brand took to social media to share its topical and wrote alongside, "#Amul Topical: Much awaited magnum opus releases..."





In the recently released Amul topical, we could see two men (representing Ram Charan and Jr NTR) doing the 'naatu naatu' hook step while relishing butter toast. The poster reads, "Terrific Butter!" Let's take a look:





While the topical might have left you humming the "naatu naatu" song, we bring a surprise that will make the experience "utterly" delicious for you. That's right! We have curated some of our favourite bread and butter recipes that will leave you wanting more.

Here Are 3 Butter Toast Recipes For You:

Bun Maska:





The ultimate breakfast food for people in Mumbai and Pune, bun maska is soft pav with butter spread on it. Bun maska tastes the best with Irani chai. Click here for recipe.





Cheeni Toast:





A typical Bengali snack, cheeni toast needs just four ingredients for preparation. Spread butter and ghee on bread, toast and spread some sugar on it. Click here for the recipe.





French Toast:





Love French toast? Here's a butter-laden delicious recipe for you. Bread is dipped in egg batter, sugar, butter and honey and cooked till golden. Serve it hot with fruits and sugar dust. Click here for the recipe.