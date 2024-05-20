The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL). Much to the dismay of their fans, the ultimate victory has eluded the star-studded team, including ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. However, their hopes of winning IPL 2024 have not been squashed yet. After beating Chennai Super Kings on May 18, RCB qualified for the playoffs. Their followers took to the streets to celebrate and social media has been abuzz about their thrilling win. Indian dairy brand Amul also released a special topical for the occasion.

In the illustration, we see two players dressed in the RCB jersey with smiles, hitting their gloves together in seeming joy. One of them looks like Virat Kohli. As usual, Amul adds wordplay to the topical, writing, "RC Bhi playoffs mein pahunch gaya [RCB also made to the playoffs"]. The brand highlighted Kohli's role with a witty twist on his name. Below the depiction of the players are the words, "Amul - Kohlifies as the best!" The caption reads, "#Amul Topical: Royal Challengers Bangalore does the impossible.. enters the last four at IPL 2024!"





Take a look here:



Amul often shares topicals to mark important achievements and trending milestones. Several of its illustrations make reference to cricket. In the past, it had published a topical for Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test Win. It depicts Ashwin in his cricket uniform, receiving a memento surrounded by his family. The helmet had "100" engraved on it and a bread cut in the shape of a "100," generously spread with Amul butter. Click here to read the full story.

The RCB topical is not the first time Amul has honoured Kohli. Last year, it shared an illustration to commemorate his 50th ODI Century. Check it out here.

