Cricket fever has taken over the country. Literally! India made its place in the final ICC World Cup 2023 after defeating their 2019 opponents, New Zealand, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Team India rewrote record books on Wednesday. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side put up a stellar show and scored 397 runs. But it was one man who stole the limelight. None other than Virat Kohli. He surpassed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli scored his 50th ODI ton. Fans, including us, are celebrating his triumph. Now, dairy brand Amul has given a shout-out to Kohli in its signature illustrative post. “Amul Topical: The legendary batsman hits 50th ODI century,” read the caption.

The creative has perfectly captured Virat Kohli's celebration after scripting history. From punching in the air to paying tribute to his “hero” Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli's match-winning knock was “best in Kohlity.”

The text on topical read, “VI'R AT THE TOP!” Amul played around with Virat Kohli's name and merged it with “We are at the top”. With “We” they meant Team India's stance on the scoreboard. At the bottom of the picture, the text read, “Best in Kohlity.”

In no time, the comments section was flooded with love and only love.

A cricket enthusiast wrote, “Years and years, Amul still stuns with its apt and awesome captions.”

A few saluted Amul's “caption game.”

Another wrote, “Years and Hearts.”

“Who is behind these captions?” read a comment.

Meanwhile, India will face the winner of today's semi-final between South Africa and Australia in the World Cup Final clash on Sunday. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.