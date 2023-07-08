Social media platform Threads, recently launched by Meta, has already taken the internet by storm. Pitched as an alternative for the micro-blogging site Twitter, it already has more than 70 million people signed up on the platform, according to Meta. But it seems the news didn't go well with Twitter's Executive Chair Elon Musk, leading to an online feud between him and Mark Zuckerberg. In no time, the situation gave birth to a meme-fest, with people posting various interesting content on various social media platforms. Amul too wasted no time and joined the bandwagon with a witty post on the ongoing situation.

Dairy brand Amul has always been known for their unique posts on trending news and incidents from across the world. Each of these posts are unique, witty and remain true to the brand's aesthetics. The current post on the Twitter-Thread feud is no different. In the post, we can see graphic representation of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk in an imaginary boxing ring, armed with boxing gloves. Alongside, the picture has "Elon-e-Jung!" and "Amul- The Mark of taste!" written on it. That's not all.

Keeping up with the colour palate of Meta and Twitter, the whole graphic was kept in blue tone and we could also see the Twitter bird in the background. "#Amul Topical: Mark vs Musk, Twitter vs Threads!" reads the caption. Check out the post below:

We are quite impressed with detailing of the graphic. What about you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.