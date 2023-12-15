Amul, the iconic dairy brand, paid tribute to Indian tennis legends Vijay Amritraj and Leander Paes for their historic induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Leander Paes, who has 18 Grand Slam titles, is honoured in the Player category, while Vijay Amritraj, a successful broadcaster and promoter, is recognised in the Contributor category. Their induction marks a significant achievement for India, making it the 28th nation represented in this prestigious institution. In a special tribute, the dairy giant created an illustration with the text, "Vijay for Leander, famous in all Halls." The artwork depicts both players shaking hands, resembling the real players, with a slice of bread and butter. The iconic blue-haired Amul girl mascot stands in the middle, serving as a referee and holding two tennis rackets. The caption below the illustration reads, “#Amul Topical: Amritraj, Paes first Asians to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame!” commemorating this historic moment in tennis.





Amul has a tradition of tipping its hat to the champions. Previously, they honoured tennis player Coco Gauff with a special topical after the 19-year-old from the US won the US Open women's singles final, claiming her first Grand Slam title. Amul shared an illustration showing an animated version of Coco Gauff holding the US Open 2023 women's singles trophy alongside the Amul girl mascot. The text on the creative read, “Cup of Coco? Have with mug auff milk!” - a clever wordplay to celebrate her victory. Read the full story here.





Also Read: 'Deserved To Be...': Amul Celebrates Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill





Earlier, Amul cheered on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the World Athletics Championships, the first Indian to do so. The illustration features Neeraj with the National Flag, a slice of bread and butter, and the Amul girl running with a javelin. The text on the illustration reads, “Javelwin! Gold Standard.” Just another day for Amul being awesome! Read here.