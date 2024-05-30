Popular dairy brand Amul is joining the joy of KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) fans, as the team has won the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024. Amul, in its signature playful style, shared an illustration of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan (the team's owner) along with the captain, Shreyas Iyer. In the topical, the star is seen clutching the trophy and holding up two buttered fingers. The cricketer is depicted as having a slice of buttered bread in his hands. Above them are the letters, "SRKKR" - a fusion of Shah Rukh's initials and that of the team.

Amul loves to use wordplay in its topicals. The text at the bottom of the topical says, "Korbo, Lorbo, Eatbo". This is a play on the title of KKR's theme song, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re". The caption of Amul's post reads, "#Amul Topical: Kolkata Knight Riders win their third IPL title!" Check it out here.







Recently, Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by winning the prestigious Grand Prix for her film, 'All We Imagine As Light' at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Indians are applauding the win, and wishes are pouring in from across the globe. Amul also released a celebratory topical to honour Payal's achievement. The name of the film is given a fun twist in the illustration, which reads, "All We Imagine, We Bite". Check it out here.





This is not the only Indian achievement at Cannes 2024 that Amul celebrated. It also released a topical to pay tribute to Anasuya Sengupta, the first Indian to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. In the illustration, Anasuya is depicted alongside the Amul girl, both holding up a slice of buttered bread. Anasuya is clutching a scroll in the other, representing her accolade. The words "Cannesuya Sengupta" are written on top. Click here to read the full story."

