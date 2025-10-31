We love following Ananya Panday's candid foodie updates on social media. From glimpses of her homemade meals to delectable posts from her international trips, the actress' Instagram updates are always wholesome and heartwarming. Ananya celebrated her 27th birthday on October 30, 2025. Naturally, we kept an eye on her page to see how she celebrated her birthday, and as foodies, we were not disappointed. The actress shared a photo dump from her birthday bash and it was simply stunning.

The opening frame featured Ananya holding a buttercream cake. The dessert was adorned with a large pink bow-like drape on top. The actress tagged Radhika Ambani on the cake, indicating that it was a gift from her to the birthday girl. Another video showed Ananya cutting two more cakes surrounded by her friends and family.

In the follow-up images, the diva was seen posing in front of a grazing table. It featured an array of hors d'oeuvres, desserts, cakes, tarts, fruits and baked goods. The arrangement was also complemented by floral decorations. Ananya concluded the post with a glimpse of two chocolate cookies on a plate. In the caption, she wrote, "Birthday behaviour. Blessed with the best. Thank you for all the love and wishes."

What is a grazing table?

A grazing table is a large and elaborate display of food, often featuring cheeses, cured meats, fruits, and crackers. They are arranged directly on a table or countertop for guests to serve themselves. It is a larger and more extravagant version of a charcuterie board, designed for large events and presented as a visually stunning centerpiece.

Grazing tables are popular for larger gatherings like parties, weddings and corporate events. They serve as a replacement for traditional buffet lines, offering a more modern and intimate way to share a meal at a larger event.

Wishing Ananya Panday a very happy 27th birthday!