A Zomato user's post about a delay in a food order has gone viral and resulted in a heated debate online. It has even got the company's attention and has prompted the user to clarify the situation. Ayushi Doshi took to X to narrate the entire saga, which started with her calling the delivery agent repeatedly "because it was taking too long" for her order to arrive. When he didn't respond, she contacted customer support. She was then told that the delivery person had met with an accident and that the parcel he was carrying had been stolen.





Ayushi had an emotional response to this. She wrote, "I don't know why, but that hit me really hard. Here I was, angry over a late burger, while someone out there was actually hurt. We often forget, behind every delivery notification, there's a human just trying to earn a living." The X user shared a screenshot of her with Zomato customer support, which ended with them informing her that her order will be cancelled and that she will receive a refund for the same.

Ayushi's original post was shared on October 28 at 8:02 pm. Just a few minutes later, Zomato responded to the post on X, stating, "Hey Ayushi, we truly understand where you're coming from and want to assure you that safety and security of our delivery partners is our top priority while ensuring timely delivery. We'd like to look into this matter more closely, please share your order ID with us via DM, so we can look into it." Ayushi replied, saying that she had shared the details already.





The post received a lot of interest online. Some people echoed Ayushi's sentiments, but others didn't believe the reason cited by Zomato. Several users claimed that they, too, received similar messages from customer support about delivery agents meeting with an accident. According to them, it's a fake excuse.





Ayushi added a comment to her post thread the next day, noting, "After reading all the comments and DMs from actual Zomato riders, it looks like this 'delivery partner met with an accident' story isn't new, it's a whole scam running for a while. I've never felt this angry before. @zomato, what is happening to your transparency? Why lie about an accident just to cancel an order? I genuinely thought something serious had happened and even kept checking with your customer support if the driver was okay." Tagging Zomato, she demanded to know the truth of the situation.

Read some of the reactions from X users below:

The discussion didn't end there. A few hours later, Ayushi posted another comment to clarify what happened. She said that Zomato personally reached out to her multiple times. The company claims that "the delivery partner did genuinely meet with an accident and has sustained serious injuries."

However, despite her assurance, everyone in the comments section of the now-viral post was not convinced that the incident was true.