As the temperature continues to drop down, there is nothing quite as comforting as wrapping your hands around a cup of steaming hot chocolate, while you are snuggled up in your favourite corner with the comfiest clothes on. Some might even say this is the peak winter comfort dream! Hot chocolate has been associated with winters and 'snow days' especially in western countries; so much so that this decadent drink has become a symbol of winter months all over the world now. However, if you are looking for a way to spice things up a little this season, why not try a spicy version of hot chocolate? It is equally delicious and much more soul-soothing given the heat of the different whole spices used in it, it is called - Masala Hot Chocolate.

Masala hot chocolate is a classic winter drink you must try

This masala hot chocolate recipe is the easiest way to get rid of winter blues. And it is sure to be the next favourite amongst children and adults alike; after all, who wouldn't want a sip of chocolate heaven from a cup, right? And the ingredient list couldn't be simpler. With just basic whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon and cloves, you can easily take your normal hot chocolate experience a notch better. Interested to try it out? Here is the recipe for a spicy and zesty Masala Hot Chocolate

How To Make Masala Hot Chocolate l Masala Hot Chocolate Recipe:

If you think that masala hot chocolate is a fancy drink that will require ingredients that you have never heard of, you couldn't be more wrong. In fact, masala hot chocolate requires almost the same ingredients as a masala chai, minus the tea leaves. Get some cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, milk, chocolate powder, and sugar. Boil everything together and you are done. You may even serve it with marshmallow chunks just like they do it in the movies.





Click here for the recipe for Masala Hot Chocolate





Enjoy this chocolaty winter drink; let us know how you liked it in the comments below.