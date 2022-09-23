Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has an undeniable love for food and we have seen it several times in the recent past. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find Ananya posting pictures of all her indulgences every now and then. Be it at home or during shoot and promotional events, we have seen the 'Liger' actor devouring pizza, ice-cream, sandwich and more. That's not all; she also gushes over her love of all things decadent and yummy during chat shows and interviews. Keeping up with her foodie cravings, Ananya recently gave us a glimpse of her latest indulgence - and we surely are drooling over it. The image features a plateful of yummy bhujia.





In her latest post, we could see Ananya chomping a plateful of yummy chilli cheese bhujia. Sounds delicious; right? "Chilli cheese bhujiya I love (emoticon) you," she captioned the picture. Take a look:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Sounds delicious, isn't it? We are surely slurping thinking about this crispy, addictive snack. If you are on the same boat as us, then we have a surprise for you. We have found a bhujia recipe that you can modify and turn into chilli cheese bhujia. All you need to do is, add chilli flakes and shredded cheese in the besan dough. Let's take a look at the bhujia recipe.

How To Make Bhujia At Home:

To make bhujia, you need besan, rice flour, oil, turmeric powder, hing, baking soda, salt and mustard oil for frying. The best part is, for this recipe, you do not need a bhujia maker.





Heat oil and and take a porous flat ladle for frying or flat cheese grater. Grease it with some oil and grate the dough on it, placing it directly over boiling oil. Make sure the strands of the dough remain thin while falling in the pan of boiling oil.





When the upper layer of the oil is visibly covered with sev, keep the dough aside and fry those sev first. Repeat the frying process with the rest of the dough. You will get your favourite crispy homemade sev ready in no time.





Click here for the bhujia recipe.





What are you waiting for? Try this recipe and enjoy snacking, Ananya Panday-style!