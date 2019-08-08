Indian Cooking Tips: Make Market-Style Aloo Bhujia At Home, With This Fool-Proof Recipe

Make market-style aloo bhujia in the comfort of your kitchen with this recipe

Let's admit it, there's something about aloo bhujia that can bring an entire home together. You love to munch into the namkeen while watching a movie; it is a staple in all your game nights. Aloo bhujia is also one of the first things you serve to your guests at home. Aloo bhujia is a popular Rajasthani snack. The crunchy, besan and potato deep fried sev (noodles) are so spicy and flavourful that you need not team them with anything. You can just munch into them as and when the cravings hit.





In this recipe, noted food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain, shows us how you can make market-style aloo bhujia in the comfort of your kitchen! Yes, you heard us; now you need not rush to your local grocery store to get those packaged bhujia. One is never too sure of the ingredients used in these bhujia. At home, you could use ingredients you consider safe and healthy. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.





While you can enjoy it as a stand-alone snack, you can also use the sev as a topping for home-made dahi bhallas or you can use them to make aloo sev ki sabzi. To make this recipe, you would need boiled peeled and shredded potatoes, besan, salt, red chilli powder, hing, lemon juice and turmeric.

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





