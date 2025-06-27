Actress Ananya Panday has shared glimpses from her much-awaited vacation in Miami, Florida. Besides relishing sugary delights and other indulgences, the food enthusiast stopped by a farm, showing her love for fresh fruits. In a recent post on Instagram, Ananya shared a series of fun moments from her visit to this hidden gem. The carousel began with the Kesari Chapter 2 star posing with giant, ripe jackfruits, and her expression highlighted her excitement upon discovering them. Following this, she was also seen striking stylish poses with two bunches of lichis, which appeared to be freshly plucked from the tree, exuding pure joy.





Ananya's farm adventure didn't stop here. She also made cutesy faces while showing off a coconut before savouring its fresh juice. Additionally, her post featured many other fresh fruits, including strawberries, leaving us craving for some as well.





She captioned it with her nickname popular among her fans, and wrote, “Annie at the farm.” Soon, her mom, Bhavana Pandey dropped two red heart-eyed emojis while reacting to her post.

Before that, Ananya Panday took us inside her foodie albums from Florida, which was no less than a sweet, sugary experience. In one of the slides of her delightful dump on Instagram, she was seen midway taking a bite from a delectable plate of French toast kept in front of her. It was served alongside a generous amount of strawberries on top and a small container of syrup, adding to its deliciousness. The subsequent slide featured a Nutella-stuffed French toast, drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with fresh strawberries, which looked simply drool-worthy. Read here to know more about her foodie indulgences in Florida.





Ahead of her trip to Florida, Ananya Panday was found dreaming about sweet treats even during her rigorous gym session. In a post on Instagram, she was seen indulging in an array of desserts soon after her gym session, which highlighted her love for delicious food. Want to know more? Click here to read the full story.





We are absolutely in love with Ananya's varied foodie moments.