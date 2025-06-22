If you have found yourself suddenly craving dessert while scrolling Instagram lately, you might have Ananya Panday to thank. The actress, currently soaking up the Miami sun, dropped a delightful Florida dump on her feed, and while the tropical gardens, peacock murals, and parrots perched on her arm were dreamy, it is the food that truly stole the spotlight. Ananya's carousel served a side of wanderlust with a whole lot of food envy. One standout slide showed her mid-bite, fork in mouth, absolutely glowing with joy, and rightly so, because in front of her sat a dreamy plate of French toasts, with a generous helping of strawberries on top. A small container of syrup sat to the side, ready to be drizzled on as needed. A subsequent slide showed it was a Nutella-stuffed French toast, drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with fresh strawberries. Basically, dessert disguised as breakfast.





The toast looked crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, and overall like something you'd want to dive face-first into. Ananya didn't stop there. Another slide showed a box of donuts that could easily be a scene from a sweet tooth's daydream. There were classic glazed ones, donuts frosted in bright pink with whipped cream clouds, some with cookie crumbles, and of course, good old chocolate donuts that looked straight out of a glossy food magazine.

Take a look here:

Ananya's dessert obsession didn't begin in Florida. Earlier this month, she gave fans a peek into what she dreams about while at the gym (spoiler: it wasn't protein shakes). First up was a plate of French toast, this time topped with chocolate chunks, some slightly melted.





That was followed by two chocolate ball desserts, coated in chocolate and sprinkled with white bits. She also included a piece of a chocolate bar. Finally, the post ended with something savoury: blue rice wrapped in a circular layer of what looked like fried fish. Read all about it here.