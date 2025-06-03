What do you think about when you're working out at the gym? Do you direct all your focus towards the exercises, or do you let your mind wander? Many of us tend to do the latter. If you love food, chances are you would think about some yummy dishes you've had recently or which treats you're going to reward yourself with for making it to the gym! Doing so may even motivate you to continue working out. If you can relate to this, so can Ananya Panday. The actress recently posted about what she was "dreaming" of while she was at the gym, and food was among the top subjects.





Ananya Panday is serious about her fitness, but she also enjoys eating tasty treats. In the past, she has often given us glimpses of her indulgences while travelling. From classic Indian delicacies to unique local dishes abroad, she has relished different kinds of delights. Her latest post features another range of yummy bites. One photo shows what appears to be French toast temptingly topped with pieces of chocolate. Some of them are partially melted, which makes the entire snack look more irresistible.

The next image is of two chocolate ball-like desserts. Not only are the globular shapes covered in rich chocolate, but they also have a chocolate topping that had dripped down their sides before it was set. The balls are topped with white flecks of some other ingredient. The chocolate treats don't stop there. The photo that follows shows us another one! It seems to be a piece of a larger bar. Ananya Panday's carousel also included a savoury delicacy. The key component was blue rice, which was encased in a circular covering made of what appears to be fried fish pieces. Take a look below:







Before this, Ananya Panday once shared a sneak peek of her meal at a popular South Indian cafe in Mumbai. Ananya captioned the photo collage, "Ghee podi is my aesthetic for 2025. Best best best food!" Read the complete article here.