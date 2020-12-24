Anil Kapoor Cuts 64th Birthday Cake With Wife And Actors Kiara Advani And Varun Dhawan (See Pics)

Anil Kapoor turns 64 today.

He is currently in Chandigarh shooting for his next movie

He had a midnight celebration with a decadent chocolate cake

Anil Kapoor turned 64 today and here goes another year when the actor has proved that age is just a number! The fitness enthusiast, who is currently shooting for his next movie Jug Jug Jeeyo with actor Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Chandigarh, was joined by his wife Sunita Kapoor for the special day. The cast and crew then celebrated the actor's birthday by cutting a decadent chocolate cake at midnight! Pictures and videos of the celebration have been doing the rounds on social media with Kiara also sharing the video on her Instagram stories.





Look at the adorable video posted by Manav Manglani on Instagram:





Influencer-turned-actor Prajakta Koli also took to Instagram to share a lovely picture from the celebration with the cake and including the birthday boy along with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. "Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor sir!!" she wrote in the caption.





The decadent chocolate cake looks all things yummy with bots of white cream on top and colourful biscuit-like chips all around.





His film director Raj Mehta also took to Instagram to wish the 'ageless wonder' a very happy birthday. He posted the actor's picture with the cake and wrote "The artist extraordinaire. The ageless wonder. Was, and will always be a fan! Happy 25th Birthday sir!!"











Anil Kapoor's daughters Sonam and Rhea are currently in London and Goa, respectively, and couldn't be with their father for the day, yet made it a special one by posting heartfelt wishes on Instagram.











Anil Kapoor's latest film AK vs AK is releasing today on an OTT platform. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap.





Here's wishing the star a very happy birthday!







