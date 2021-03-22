TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy in February 2021. Since then, Anita has been giving sneak peeks into her new journey of motherhood on social media. From pictures of her new-born Aarav to adorable mother-son moments - she has been sharing it all with her 5.9 million followers on Instagram. In the middle of it all, she is also sharing stories and posts about her clean and nutritious food regime to keep up good health. Her recent Insta-story is proof of that.

The 'Naagin' actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring a glass of fresh coconut water and referred it to be her "drink for the year 2021". It is healthy, hydrating and keeps you fresh through the day. Let's take a look at Anita's Insta-story:

Coconut water is easily available throughout the year. Especially during the summers, it makes for a popular drink to prevent dehydration. We love chugging glasses of fresh coconut water to beat the heat naturally. According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr Anju Sood, "it is loaded with vitamins and minerals that help replenish electrolytes in our body." Hence, health experts around the world often suggest the inclusion of at least one glass of coconut water in our daily diet for overall nourishment.

Coconut water is leaves a soothing effect on body

Why Add Coconut Water In Our Daily Diet | 5 Health Benefits Of Coconut Water:

1. Aids Weight Loss:

It includes bio-active enzymes that help promote digestion and metabolism, further speeding up the weight loss process.

2. Relieves Acidity:

The bio-active compounds and high fibre-content in coconut water help regulate bowel movement, aiding acid reflux, indigestion and other gut-related troubles.

3. BoostsHydration:

Coconut water helps replenish electrolytes in our body. This further helps keep up the water balance in the body and prevents dehydration.

4. Manages Blood Pressure:

In an earlier study, published in the journal West Indian Medical, it was inferred that regular consumption of coconut water may help control hypertension and manage blood pressure level in the body.

5. Promotes Detoxification:

Coconut water is loaded with antioxidants that help flush out toxins from our body and prevents inflammation.

Considering the above factors, we suggest, include coconut water in your daily diet regime for a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Eat healthy, stay happy!