We just love how candid Anushka Sharma is on social media. She is one of those celebrities who like to keep their Instagram as real and relatable as possible. You will find her sharing posts and stories featuring her films, ads, personal life and, of course, her thoughts. But what we enjoy the most are her food stories. Remember those posts featuring her pregnancy cravings?! Such relatable posts those were; right? Likewise, she still keeps on sharing all her indulgences, leaving us craving for some. Don't believe us? Check out her latest story on Instagram and decide for yourself.





Keeping up with the tradition, Anushka recently took to the photo-sharing app to chronicle her indulgence. Can you guess what it was? It was a rich and decadent chocolate cake with exotic berries like strawberry, blueberry, mulberry etc. on the top. Trust us, it looks oh-so-delicious. "I mean, why not!" she wrote alongside. Check out the story here:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Like us, are you slurping too? If yes, then here we have the perfect surprise for you. We bring you a rich chocolate cake recipe that you can prepare at home in just 10 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





Once you are ready with the cake, all you need to do is slice berries of your choice and garnish the cake. And you will have a delicious serving of mixed berry chocolate cake ready for indulgence, the Anushka Sharma-style!





On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently produced the popular web-series 'Mai: A Mother's Rage' that was released on OTT platform. The series stars actress Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. Besides, Anushka will soon be seen portraying former skipper of Indian Women's Cricket Team Jhulan Goswami in the biopic 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is slated for an OTT release in 2022.